Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Wednesday’s events online through NBC Sports

Including today, there are four days left of competition in the 2022 Winter Olympics. On Wednesday, February 16th there will be medal events in six disciplines including alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, ice hockey and short track speed skating. Non-medal events will take place in bobsleigh, curling and Nordic combined.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

The day is highlighted by a ton of curling action and some interesting ice hockey matchups. For the latter, there is the Women’s Bronze Medal game and the United States men’s team will be playing a quarterfinal matchup. Speaking of the United States, the women’s curling team will be competing against both Canada and Japan in Round Robin play.