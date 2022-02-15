Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Wednesday, February 16

Nine medal events across six disciplines make up the Wednesday schedule in the 2022 Winter Olympics. There are a pair of medal events scheduled in short track speed skating, cross-country skiing and freestyle skiing. Plus, Switzerland and Finland will face off for the bronze medal in women’s ice hockey.

The USA’s best chances at a medal probably reside in men’s freeski slopestyle. Four Americans are a part of the 30-athlete field. That quartet is highlighted by Alex Hall, who won the bronze medal in slopestyle during the 2021 world championships. He has the third-best odds to win this event (+600), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That puts him behind the reigning world champ, Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli (+200), and Norway’s Birk Ruud (+500). The USA’s Nick Goepper (+1600) won the silver medal in this event during the 2018 Olympics and was the 2021 X Games champion. Colby Stevenson (+800) and Mac Forehand (+1700) will also represent the United States.

The slopestyle event will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday with the first of three runs. The final runs are scheduled to begin at 9:26 p.m. ET.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Wednesday, February 16