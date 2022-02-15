What time is the Finland-Switzerland women’s hockey bronze medal game at the Olympics?

Women’s ice hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics is coming to a close. On Wednesday, February 16th the bronze medal match will take place with the gold medal being decided on Thursday. Finland and Switzerland will be competing for the bronze medal after failing to take down their respective behemoths in the semi-finals. Finland lost to the United States 4-1 while Switzerland went down to Canada 10-3.

The bronze medal game will not be televised, but it will start at 6:30 a.m. ET. If you want to watch the game you will have to stream it on the platforms below. Finland is a heavy favorite with -650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Switzerland is the underdog with +425 odds.

Women’s hockey bronze medal game: Finland vs. Switzerland

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Finland -650, Switzerland +425

Puck line: Finland -2.5 (+100), Switzerland +2.5 (-120)

Total goals: 5.5 (Over +115, Under -135)