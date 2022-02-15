 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the Finland-Switzerland women’s hockey bronze medal game at the Olympics?

We discuss when the bronze medal women’s ice hockey game between Finland and Switzerland will be on Wednesday, February 16th.

By TeddyRicketson
Defender Ella Viitasuo #8 of Team Finland reacts after their 4-1 loss to Team United States during the Women’s Ice Hockey Playoff Semifinal match between Team United States and Team Finland on Day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 14, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Women’s ice hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics is coming to a close. On Wednesday, February 16th the bronze medal match will take place with the gold medal being decided on Thursday. Finland and Switzerland will be competing for the bronze medal after failing to take down their respective behemoths in the semi-finals. Finland lost to the United States 4-1 while Switzerland went down to Canada 10-3.

The bronze medal game will not be televised, but it will start at 6:30 a.m. ET. If you want to watch the game you will have to stream it on the platforms below. Finland is a heavy favorite with -650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Switzerland is the underdog with +425 odds.

Women’s hockey bronze medal game: Finland vs. Switzerland

Date: Wednesday, February 16
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Finland -650, Switzerland +425
Puck line: Finland -2.5 (+100), Switzerland +2.5 (-120)
Total goals: 5.5 (Over +115, Under -135)

