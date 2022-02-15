Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch Finland-Switzerland women’s hockey bronze medal game on Wednesday

On Wednesday, February 16th we will have the penultimate women’s ice hockey match for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland will take on Switzerland in the bronze medal game with the gold medal match being on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. ET, but it isn’t going to be televised. If you are wanting to watch the match, you will have to do so by live-streaming it on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com. Finland is the heavy favorite with -650 odds making Switzerland the underdog with +425 odds.

Finland ended up in the bronze medal game after a 4-1 loss to the United States while Switzerland lost to Canada by a score of 10-3. Yes, you read that right. It isn’t the worst football score you have ever seen, but it is one of the more lopsided hockey games you’ll witness.

Women’s hockey bronze medal game: Finland vs. Switzerland

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Finland -650, Switzerland +425

Puck line: Finland -2.5 (+100), Switzerland +2.5 (-120)

Total goals: 5.5 (Over +115, Under -135)