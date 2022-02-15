 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Curling schedule for Wednesday, February 16 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

We take a look at the full curling schedule on the slate for Wednesday, February 16 at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Becca Hamilton, Nina Roth, Tara Peterson and Tabitha Peterson of Team United States look on against Team Switzerland during the Women’s Curling Round Robin Session on Day 11 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 15, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The Swiss women’s curling team could be the first side to be through to the medal round of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

The Swiss are 6-1 through seven rounds of round robin play, and either a win or a loss by Sweden will put them through as the first team qualified for the final. In a match that might be for their lives in the tournament, Team USA (4-3) takes on Canada (3-3) with the loser certainly in jeopardy of missing the semifinals.

The United States women skipped by Tabitha Peterson had an 8-6 lead after eight ends against Switzerland on Tuesday, but conceded a massive and unnecessary four in the ninth end to go on to lose 10-9. It was an end that might cost the Americans a medal, but a win over Canada gets them much closer to having the disaster become merely a memory.

Olympic curling schedule: Wednesday, February 16

Women’s Round Robin Canada vs. USA— 8:05 p.m. ET (Tuesday)
Women’s Round Robin Switzerland vs. South Korea— 8:05 p.m. ET (Tuesday)
Women’s Round Robin China vs. Great Britain— 8:05 p.m. ET (Tuesday)

Men’s Round Robin China vs. Switzerland— 1:05 a.m. ET
Men’s Round Robin Great Britain vs. ROC— 1:05 a.m. ET
Men’s Round Robin Italy vs. Denmark— 1:05 a.m. ET

Women’s Round Robin South Korea vs. Denmark— 7:05 a.m. ET
Women’s Round Robin Japan vs. USA— 7:05 a.m. ET
Women’s Round Robin ROC vs. Sweden— 7:05 p.m. ET
Women’s Round Robin Canada vs. China— 7:05 a.m. ET

