Skiing schedule for Wednesday, February 16 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Two Chinese athletes in Qi Guangpu and Jia Zongyang had the highest two qualifying scores in freestyle skiing, and they will be amongst the heavy favorites in the Men’s Aerials Final on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Also in cross-country, both the women and men will compete in Team Sprint Classic, which uses the traditional cross-country technique and a mass start. Two skiiers on each team will combine to complete 12 laps on the 2.5 km sprint course course, switching off two laps at a time.

There are eight gold medals up for grabs in Beijing on Wednesday, with five of them competing on the plastic runners. Here’s the complete schedule for all forms of skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Olympic skiing schedule: Wednesday, February 16

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Slalom Run 1— 9:15 p.m. ET (Tuesday)

Women’s Alpine Combined Downhill 1st Training— 9:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday)

Men’s Slalom Run 2— 12:45 a.m. ET

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinals— 4:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinals— 5:00 a.m. ET

Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final— 6:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Team Sprint Classic Final— 6:30 a.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1— 8:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday)- rescheduled

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2— 8:58 p.m. ET (Tuesday)- rescheduled

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3— 9:26 p.m. ET (Tuesday)- rescheduled

Men’s Aerials Final 1— 6:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Aerials Final 2— 7:00 a.m. ET