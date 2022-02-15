Men’s ice hockey bracket: Quarterfinals settled for Beijing Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are coming down the home stretch and the men’s ice hockey tournament has moved a step closer to handing out the gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The tournament advanced all 12 teams to the playoff tournament, but only four gained immediate advancement to the quarterfinals. The top team in each of the three groups coupled with the second place team with the most points advanced. The remaining eight teams were paired off in a qualification round.

We’re still awaiting the results of Canada-China, but the other three games are wrapped and three of the four quarterfinals matchups are settled. Slovakia and Denmark won their games as favorites while No. 10 Switzerland upset No. 7 Czechia to advance. Team USA will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals. There will be a reseeding after the quarterfinals based on the preliminary round rankings.

For now, here is what the bracket sets up as in the quarterfinals. If all the favorites were to win, the US would face Sweden in the semifinals.

Quarterfinals bracket

#1 USA vs. #8 Slovakia

#2 Finland vs. #10 Switzerland

#3 ROC vs. #6 Denmark

#4 Sweden vs. TBD