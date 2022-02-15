How the men’s curling bracket is shaping up as group play wraps at Beijing Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics wrap up this coming weekend, but before then, Men’s Curling will hand out its medals. The men’s tournament involves a 12-match round-robin stage followed by the top four teams advancing to a knockout tournament. The men’s semifinals are on Thursday, February 17 at 7:05 a.m. ET, the bronze medal game is on Friday, February 18, and the gold medal game is on Saturday, February 19.

The men’s field has played ten sessions and have two remaining. Coming out of session ten, Sweden and Great Britain have both qualified for the knockout stage. Sweden is 7-1 through eight games and Great Britain is 6-1 through seven games. Canada is currently 5-3, ROC and the United States are 4-4, and Switzerland is 3-4.

The first tiebreaker for advancement is head-to-head results. Team USA has beaten both the ROC and Switzerland, which would seem to put them in position to advance if they can beat Denmark on Thursday. Considering the US just got thumped by ninth place Italy, beating tenth place Denmark is no sure thing.

Who has advanced to the semifinals

Sweden, 7-1

Great Britain, 6-1

Semifinal bracket

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD