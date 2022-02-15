 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the men’s curling bracket is shaping up as group play wraps at Beijing Olympics

The round robin stage of the men’s tournament is wrapping up in curling and the knockout stage is almost upon us. We break down who is advancing into the knockout stage.

By David Fucillo
Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie and Grant Hardie of Team Great Britain compete against Team Sweden during the Men’s Curling Round Robin Session on Day 11 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 15, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics wrap up this coming weekend, but before then, Men’s Curling will hand out its medals. The men’s tournament involves a 12-match round-robin stage followed by the top four teams advancing to a knockout tournament. The men’s semifinals are on Thursday, February 17 at 7:05 a.m. ET, the bronze medal game is on Friday, February 18, and the gold medal game is on Saturday, February 19.

The men’s field has played ten sessions and have two remaining. Coming out of session ten, Sweden and Great Britain have both qualified for the knockout stage. Sweden is 7-1 through eight games and Great Britain is 6-1 through seven games. Canada is currently 5-3, ROC and the United States are 4-4, and Switzerland is 3-4.

The first tiebreaker for advancement is head-to-head results. Team USA has beaten both the ROC and Switzerland, which would seem to put them in position to advance if they can beat Denmark on Thursday. Considering the US just got thumped by ninth place Italy, beating tenth place Denmark is no sure thing.

Who has advanced to the semifinals

Sweden, 7-1
Great Britain, 6-1

Semifinal bracket

TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD

