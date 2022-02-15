Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-Slovakia men’s hockey on Tuesday night

Team USA’s men’s hockey team begins the playoff stage of its gold medal hopes on Tuesday evening against Slovakia. The puck drops at 11:10 p.m. ET and the contest will air on USA Network. You can also watch via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

This is the sixth time these squads will meet in Olympic competition. They last met in 2018 with the Americans winning a pair of contests. Team USA won 2-1 in pool play and then won 5-1 in the qualification round. Prior to that, the US won 7-1 in 2014 pool, lost 2-1 in 2006 pool play, and finished with a 3-3 tie in 1994 pool play.

The US comes into this matchup as the No. 1 seed and the only squad to go unbeaten in regulation during pool play. Slovakia is the No. 8 seed after going 1-0-0-2 in pool play. Slovakia beat Germany 4-0 in the qualification round to advance.

The US is a -1.5 goal favorite (priced at +120) and a -230 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Men’s Hockey: USA vs. Slovakia, Tuesday, February 15

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: USA -1.5 (+120), Slovakia +1.5 (-140)

Total goals: 5.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Moneyline: USA -230, Slovakia +185