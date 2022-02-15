What time is the USA-Slovakia men’s hockey game at the Olympics?

The United States men’s hockey team returns to action Wednesday afternoon on Beijing with a quarterfinals matchup against Slovakia. This puck drops at 11:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will be broadcast on USA Network, with live streams available on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

The US claimed the top seed in the knockout stage after sweeping their group play. That included a rare win over Canada, beating their neighbors to the north 4-2 over the weekend. The last time they met previously was in 2014 when Canada beat the US in the semifinals by a score of 1-0.

Slovakia went 1-0-0-2 in group play and advanced out of the qualification stage with a 4-0 win over Germany. This marks the sixth time the Americans will face Slovakia in the Olympics. The US is 3-0-0-1 the past four meetings dating back to 2006 and a tie in 1994 pool play.

The US is a -230 favorite to win, which for the time being is the closest quarterfinals moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Men’s Hockey: USA vs. Slovakia, Tuesday, February 15

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: USA -1.5 (+120), Slovakia +1.5 (-140)

Total goals: 5.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Moneyline: USA -230, Slovakia +185