How the 2022 men’s ice hockey semifinal bracket is shaping up after quarterfinals

The men’s hockey tournament is underway in Beijing and we’re working through the quarterfinals. We break down who is advancing.

By David Fucillo
Juraj Slafkovsky of Team Slovakia looks to make a play in the third period during the Men’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinal match between Team United States and Team Slovakia on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium on February 16, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The men’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics has advanced to the knockout stage and four teams will head to the medal rounds.

The tournament featured 12 teams playing in three groups of four. Every team advanced but eight played in a qualification round while four were advanced to the quarterfinals. The pool of teams will reseed following the quarterfinals, with teams placed via their finish in the group play stage.

The semifinals take place Friday, February 18 in Beijing, with the puck dropping at 11:10 p.m. ET Thursday for the first game and 8:10 a.m. for the second game. The gold medal game is scheduled for Sunday in Beijing, 11:10 p.m. ET in the US, but the United States won’t be a part of it.

Slovakia defeated No. 1 seeded Team USA 3-2 in the first quarterfinal. After a scoreless 10 minute 3-on-3 overtime, the Slovaks won via a 1-0 score in the shootout.

Who has advanced to the semifinals

Slovakia defeats USA 3-2

Semifinals bracket

Slovakia vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD

