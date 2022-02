Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Thursday, February 17 at Beijing Winter Olympics

The stars will be out on Thursday in the Beijing Winter Olympics. Mikaela Shiffrin, Eileen Gu and Kamila Valieva will all be in action. We will also see the highly anticipated gold-medal faceoff between the USA and Canada in women’s ice hockey. The semifinals in men’s curling will be held Thursday as well.

You can view events on USA Network and your local NBC affiliate. Live streams will be available at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock. Betting odds available for most events at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Olympics schedule for Thursday, February 17 by event

Alpine Skiing

9:30 p.m. (Wednesday): Women’s Alpine Combined Downhill

1 a.m.: Women’s Alpine Combined Slalom, medal event

Bobsleigh

8:42 p.m. (Wednesday): 4-man official training heats 3 and 4

1:10 a.m.: 2-woman official training heats 5 and 6

Curling

8:05 p.m. (Wednesday): Men’s Round Robin Session 12

Denmark vs. USA

Sweden vs. Switzerland

Canada vs. Great Britain

Norway vs. Italy

1:05 a.m.: Women’s Round Robin Session 12

Japan vs. Switzerland

ROC vs. Great Britain

Denmark vs. Canada

South Korea vs. Sweden

7:05 a.m.: Men’s Semifinal

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Figure Skating

5 a.m.: Women Single Skating - Free Skating, medal event

Freestyle Skiing

8:30 p.m. (Wednesday): Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 and 2

10:30 p.m. (Wednesday): Women’s Ski Cross Seeding

11:30 p.m. (Wednesday): Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 and 2

1 a.m.: Women’s Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

1:35 a.m.: Women’s Ski Cross Quarterfinals

1:54 a.m.: Women’s Ski Cross Semifinals

2:10 a.m.: Women’s Ski Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Women’s Ski Cross Big Final, medal event

Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. (Wednesday): USA vs. Canada, Women’s Gold Medal Game

Nordic Combined

2 a.m.: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Trial Round

3 a.m.: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Competition Round

6 a.m.: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Cross-Country, medal event

Speed Skating

3:30 a.m.: Women’s 1000m