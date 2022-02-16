Curling schedule for Thursday, February 17 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

There is still a lot to be decided heading into the final day of round robin play in men’s and women’s curling. That includes which men’s teams will be playing in Thursday’s semifinals.

The last round robin session in men’s curling begins at 8:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and a de facto playoff game awaits the United States, the defending Olympic champion. The USA (4-4) currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot. It is a half game ahead of China and the ROC, neither of which is scheduled to play Thursday. The USA is one game behind Canada (5-3), which will meet Great Britain (7-1) on Wednesday night. The top four teams in the standings will advance to the semifinal round, which will take place at 7:05 a.m. ET on Thursday.

There’s an even bigger logjam to sort out on the women’s side. Switzerland (7-1) and Sweden (6-2) have qualified for the semifinals. Behind them sit four teams separated by one game. Japan is in third position at 5-3 and is followed by three 4-4 squads that will all play Thursday with the hopes of clinching a semifinal spot: Canada, Great Britain and South Korea.

Olympic curling schedule: Thursday, February 17

8:05 p.m. (Wednesday): Men’s Round Robin Session 12

Denmark vs. USA

Sweden vs. Switzerland

Canada vs. Great Britain

Norway vs. Italy

1:05 a.m.: Women’s Round Robin Session 12

Japan vs. Switzerland

ROC vs. Great Britain

Denmark vs. Canada

South Korea vs. Sweden

7:05 a.m.: Men’s Semifinal

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD