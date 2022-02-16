Skiing schedule for Thursday, February 17 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Thursday’s 2022 Winter Olympics slate is absolutely crammed full of skiing events, from the early morning until late at night, there are several different events taking place on the slopes for ski lovers to turn into.

The biggest storyline of all the ski-based sports happening Thursday is in the second half of the Alpine Skiing Women’s Combined event. The downhill portion happens late Wednesday evening, but the slalom portion will get going just after 1 a.m. EST on Thursday. It will be American Mikaela Shiffrin’s final shot to medal (-700) at these winter games after disappointing finishes in her other events. She is the defending silver medalist in the combined from the 2018 games.

For those who have the need for speed, the Women’s Ski Cross Finals are happening at the same exact time as the slalom portion of the Women’s Combined, so it’s a lovely opportunity for some early morning dual screen action.

The Ski jumping portion of the men’s team event will kick off at 2 a.m. while the cross country 10K part of it will begin at 6 a.m., so there’s prime time for a few hours of sleep right in between.

Olympic skiing schedule: Thursday, February 17

1:00 AM – Alpine Skiing: Women’s Combined – Slalom

1:00 AM – Women’s Ski Cross Finals

2:00 AM – Nordic Combined: Men’s Team Large Hill

6:00 AM – Nordic Combined: Men’s Team 4x5 10km