How to watch Eileen Gu compete on Thursday via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu will begin her journey toward a third medal in these Winter Olympics on Thursday in Beijing (Wednesday night on the East Coast). That’s when she and 24 other freestyle skiers will begin qualifying for the women’s halfpipe final. The first qualification run is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The second set of runs are slated to begin at 9:21 p.m. ET.

Gu, 18, became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in freestyle skiing history when she won the big air event on Feb. 8. She followed that up with a silver medal in freeski slopestyle on Tuesday. She is favored to win gold in the halfpipe as she is the event’s reigning world champion. Born in San Francisco, Gu has competed for China since June 2019, in part to honor her Chinese mother, who raised Gu as a single parent.

Gu has -250 odds to win gold in the halfpipe, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. She is the heavy favorite in this event and is followed by Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru (+275), Canada’s Rachael Karker (+650) and the USA’s Brita Sigourney (+650). Sigourney won the bronze medal in this event during the 2018 Winter Olympics.