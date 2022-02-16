Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Thursday, February 17th

Early Thursday morning will prove to be some of the most exciting or heartbreaking moments of the Beijing Olympics for Americans, with some highly sought-after medals being given out just after midnight.

The biggest event for Americans to keep an eye on starts late Wednesday night. The US women’s hockey team will look to defend its gold medal from the 2018 games. It won’t be easy though, having to take on the nation that literally invented the game, Canada. The Americans have just one loss during these Olympics, making easy work of all their opponents, except for our neighbors to the north. The Canadians beat team USA 4-2 just over a week ago during the preliminary round of the tournament. Canada is a 1.5 goal favorite with the goal total sitting at 5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Team USA sits on the moneyline at +170 wile Canada is at -210

Another event worth keeping a close eye in is the Alpine Combined Slalom. The downhill portion of the Combined will take place late Wednesday night. It’s American Mikaela Shiffrin’s final chance to get a medal at these Olympics. She’s one of the favorites to win a medal too, sitting at -700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Italian Federica Brignone is the overall favorite, sitting at -110. She earned silver in the event back in 2018. Later on in the morning at 5 a.m., women’s figure skating takes the ice with the gold on the line as well.

All times listed are ET.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Thursday, February 17