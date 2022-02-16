How to watch Kamila Valieva compete on Thursday via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

A strange scene will unfold Thursday during the women’s free skate program. ROC’s Kamila Valieva will likely achieve her destiny by winning an Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating. But if she lands anywhere on the podium, there will be no flower ceremony. There will be no medal ceremony. And the validity of Valieva’s accomplishment will be questioned by many. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. ET on Thursday and will air on USA Network.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com will live stream the match. You’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

The 15-year-old Russian star holds the world record in the free skate (185.29) and is the heavy favorite to claim gold Thursday. She is in first place and leads fellow ROC skater Anna Shcherbakova by nearly two points after Tuesday’s short program. However, Valieva’s participation is shrouded in controversy after she tested positive for a banned substance prior to these Olympics, something that wasn’t reported until last week.

DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering odds on individual women’s figure skating because most of the field is under the age of 18.