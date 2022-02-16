What time is the USA-Canada women’s hockey gold medal game at the Olympics?

The women’s ice hockey tournament comes to a close Wednesday evening when the puck drops between the USA and Canada. The game gets underway at 11:10 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. If you’re not around a TV, you can watch a live stream at Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Canada and Team USA squared off in group play with Canada winning 4-2. It marked the 67th regulation win for Canada over the US in their series. This is the fourth straight Winter Olympics and sixth in seven Olympiads these two squads will face off in the gold medal game. The Americans won 3-2 after a shootout in 2018. Prior to that, Canada had beaten the US in three of the four previous gold medal games. The two squads faced off in 1998 for the inaugural women’s tournament and the US won that game 3-1.

Canada is a -215 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the gold while the US is +170. The puck line is 1.5 with Canada at -1.5 priced at +130 while the US is +1.5 priced at -150.

Women’s hockey gold medal game: USA vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Canada -215, USA +170

Puck line: Canada -1.5 (+130), USA +1.5 (-150)

Total goals: 5 (Over -140, Under +120)