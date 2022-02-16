 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the USA-Canada women’s hockey gold medal game at the Olympics?

We discuss when the gold medal women’s ice hockey game between the US and Canada will be on Wednesday night, February 16th.

By TeddyRicketson
Laura Stacey L of Canada vies with Kelly Pannek of the United States during the ice hockey women’s preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. Photo by Du Yu/Xinhua via Getty Images

The women’s ice hockey tournament comes to a close Wednesday evening when the puck drops between the USA and Canada. The game gets underway at 11:10 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. If you’re not around a TV, you can watch a live stream at Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Canada and Team USA squared off in group play with Canada winning 4-2. It marked the 67th regulation win for Canada over the US in their series. This is the fourth straight Winter Olympics and sixth in seven Olympiads these two squads will face off in the gold medal game. The Americans won 3-2 after a shootout in 2018. Prior to that, Canada had beaten the US in three of the four previous gold medal games. The two squads faced off in 1998 for the inaugural women’s tournament and the US won that game 3-1.

Canada is a -215 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the gold while the US is +170. The puck line is 1.5 with Canada at -1.5 priced at +130 while the US is +1.5 priced at -150.

Women’s hockey gold medal game: USA vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, February 16
Time: 11:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Canada -215, USA +170
Puck line: Canada -1.5 (+130), USA +1.5 (-150)
Total goals: 5 (Over -140, Under +120)

