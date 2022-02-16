Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-Canada women’s hockey gold medal game on Wednesday night

The Olympic women’s ice hockey tournament wraps up Wednesday evening with the heavyweights battling for the gold. The USA faces Canada in a rematch of a group play game and the last three Olympic goal medal games. The puck drops at 11:10 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. A live stream will air at Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Canada beat the US squad in group play 4-2 thanks to a pair of goals from Brianne Jenner. She leads the tournament with nine goals scored. Teammate Sarah Fillier is second with eight. American Hillary Knight and Canadian Jamie Lee Rattray are tied for third with five goals apiece.

Canada is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the gold, installed at -215. The US is a +170 under.

The US beat Canada in the gold medal game four years ago, while Canada beat the US the prior two gold medal games. Since women’s hockey was started in the 1998 Olympics, Canada has won four gold medals and two silvers while the US has won two golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

Women’s hockey gold medal game: USA vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Canada -215, USA +170

Puck line: Canada -1.5 (+130), USA +1.5 (-150)

Total goals: 5 (Over -140, Under +120)