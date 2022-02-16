Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Thursday’s events online through NBC Sports

The Beijing Olympics continue Thursday with a wide range of events being aired in primetime, including the tail end of the gold medal game for USA women’s hockey and in the early hours of the morning viewers can see one final shot for Mikaela Shiffrin to go for the gold. And of course, there will be the controversial women’s individual figure skating free skate medal event. All of these can be seen on the NBC family of networks.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

Here’s the schedule of Wednesday night and Thursday events airing on Peacock.

Wednesday, February 16:

11:10 PM – Women’s Hockey Gold Medal game between team USA and Canada

Thursday, February 17:

1:00 AM – Alpine Skiing: Women’s Combined – Slalom. - This is Shiffrin’s last shot to win gold.

1:00 AM – Women’s Ski Cross Finals*

1:05 AM – Women’s Curling Round-Robin

- Japan v. Switzerland

- South Korea v. Sweden

- Denmark v. Canada

- Russian Olympic Committee v. Great Britain

2:00 AM – Nordic Combined: Men’s Team Large Hill

3:30 AM – Speed Skating: Women’s 1000m*

5:00 AM – Figure Skating: Women’s Free Skate*

6:00 AM – Nordic Combined: Men’s Team 4x5 10km*

6:30 AM – Medal Ceremonies: Day 13

7:05 AM – Men’s Curling Semifinals

8:00 AM – The Olympic Show (Peacock Daily Studio Programming)

10:00 AM – Olympic Ice (Peacock Daily Studio Programming)

11:00 AM – Winter Gold (Peacock Daily Studio Programming)

2:00 PM – NBC’s Daytime Coverage of The Olympics

8:00 PM – NBC’s Primetime Coverage of The Olympics

8:30 PM – Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final*

10:45 PM – Men’s Ski Cross Qualifying

11:10 PM – Men’s Hockey Semifinal Game 1