USA vs. Canada, 2022 Olympic hockey: Live updates, scores for women’s gold medal game

America’s biggest team event of the Winter Olympics is upon us. The US women’s hockey team faces Canada on Wednesday night in the gold medal game of the Beijing Olympics. The puck drops at 11:10 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Four years ago, the gold medal game was on NBC Sports Network, so this opens it up to a broader audience.

These two teams have one of the most notable rivalries in international competition, and really sports in general. In the previous six Olympiads since women’s ice hockey was introduced, these squads have faced off in five of the gold medal games. The US won the inaugural gold in the 1998 Nagano Games and again four years ago in Pyeongchang. In between, Canada won the other three matchups and beat Sweden in 2006 for the gold.

Canada beat the US 4-2 in group play last week, so it is not surprising they’re fairly sizable favorites. These are the two best teams in the world when it comes to women’s hockey, but Canada is a -210 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing updates as the evening moves along. Below is everything you need to know to watch the gold medal game between Team USA and Canada.

How to watch USA vs. Canada, 2022 Olympic gold medal game

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

Where: Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Olympics, Peacock

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck line: Canada -1.5 (+140), USA +1.5 (-160)

Total: 5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Moneyline: Canada -210, USA +170