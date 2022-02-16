 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir voice strong opinion on Kamila Valieva by saying nothing

The voices of American figure skating don’t hold back when it comes to the doping scandal of the 15-year-old Russian.

By Collin Sherwin
TV personalities and former figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski look on during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 21, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There’s no question who most Americans think are the authorities on figure skating in America, and it’s a pair of Olympic medalists in Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. As known for their chemistry on-screen as well as their commentary, they have found a terrific balance in how to deal with the unprecedented situation involving Russian skater and gold medal favorite Kamila Valieva

“We should not have seen this skate,” is as challenging thing as can be said while still recognizing that a 15-year-old is likely more the victim as the perpetrator.

Lipinski going on to acknowledge Valieva’s undeniable talent is also the right thing to do. The child that is performing, and sometimes in all of this it’s tough to remember she is a child, is clearly a once-in-a-generation performer. You can draw the line between the competitor and the fairness of the competition.

Valieva isn’t even competing for Russia because of the largest state-sponsored pattern of systematic doping in the history of organized sport. And as former athletes to know this is basically a rigged event, to the point the IOC has pre-canceled the medal ceremony.

The commentary needed to be incisive and fair. Both Lipinski and Weir hit the mark perfectly here.

