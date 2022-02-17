Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Friday, February 18 at Beijing Winter Olympics

With just a few days left in the 2022 Winter Olympics, there are plenty of chances to watch all the exciting action as the Olympics head toward the closing ceremony. Friday boasts a full schedule of live Olympic sports, starting at 3:30 a.m. ET and carrying on throughout the morning. Of course, you can catch all the action throughout the day if you’re not up in the middle of the night, as NBC will broadcast events over the course of the day on TV. You can also catch the action via live stream on Peacock as well.

The men’s ice hockey semifinals will both take place, with Finland favored to beat Slovakia by 1.5 on the puck line at DraftKings Sportsbook. ROC is also favored to win over Sweden with the same odds. Finland is favored to win the entire tournament with odds at +130, with ROC just behind them at +175.

Below is a full schedule of the events taking place on Friday, which includes figure skating, freestyle skiing, bobsleigh, ice hockey, and a host of other sports. There will be several medal events as well, with a chance for the United States and other nations to add to their medal count.

Full Olympics schedule for Friday, February 18 by event

Medal events are in bold

Biathlon

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 15km Mass Start

Bobsleigh

8:42 p.m. ET (Thursday): 4-man Official Training Heat 5

After Heat 5 (Thursday): 4-man Official Training Heat 6

7:00 a.m. ET: 2-woman Heat 1

8:30 a.m. ET: 2-woman Heat 2

Curling

1:05 a.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Medal Game

7:05 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal

7:05 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal

Figure Skating

5:30 a.m. ET: Pair Skating - Short Program

Freestyle Skiing

8:30 p.m ET (Thursday): Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

8:58 p.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:25 p.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3

10:45 p.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Ski Cross Seeding

1:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

1:35 a.m. ET: Men’s Ski Cross Quarterfinals

1:54 a.m. ET: Men’s Ski Cross Semifinals

2:10 a.m. ET: Men’s Ski Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Men’s Ski Cross Big Final

Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Playoffs Semifinals — Finland vs. Slovakia

8:10 a.m. ET: Men’s Playoffs Semifinals — ROC vs. Sweden

Speed Skating

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s 1000m