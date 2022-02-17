Curling schedule for Friday, February 18 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The United States will play for their second straight medal in men’s curling on Friday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as they face their rival Canada to claim third place.

The USA fell 8-4 in their semifinal to Great Britain, while Canada came up two rocks short to Sweden in a 5-3 loss on Thursday. The Americans have called Canada their biggest rival previously, so this should be fun finish at the Ice Cube in Beijing.

On the women’s side, the tiebreaker known as the Draw Shot Challenge (DSC) is what put Great Britain and Japan through to the medal round over Canada. Over the course of the round robin phase, each team threw two stones to determine the hammer and also what would be the tiebreaker if needed when more than two teams are tied.

All three nations finished 5-4, but the Canadians had their stones the furthest away over all nine matches, and thus they go home leaving North America without a team in the women’s playoffs.

Medal events are in bold.

Olympic curling schedule: Friday, February 18

1:05 a.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Medal Game: USA vs. Canada

7:05 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal: Switzerland vs. Japan

7:05 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal: Sweden vs. Great Britain