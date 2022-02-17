Skiing schedule for Friday, February 18 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Medals will be won in two freestyle skiing events Friday; the women’s halfpipe and the men’s ski cross as we start to wind down the individual events during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Eileen Gu will go for her second gold of the 2022 Games in the halfpipe, having already claimed the win in freestyle skiing, and finishing second in slopestyle. The American-based athlete represents China at the Games, and looks to become first action-sports athlete to win three medals in a single Olympiad.

In the ski cross event, four athletes head down the mountain at once in search of a top two spot to advance to the next round. That is until the final, which is where all four racers will take just one shot down the twisting terrain for gold.

Olympic skiing schedule: Friday, February 18

Medal events are in bold

Freestyle Skiing

8:30 p.m ET (Thursday): Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

8:58 p.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:25 p.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3

10:45 p.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Ski Cross Seeding

1:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

1:35 a.m. ET: Men’s Ski Cross Quarterfinals

1:54 a.m. ET: Men’s Ski Cross Semifinals

2:10 a.m. ET: Men’s Ski Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Men’s Ski Cross Big Final