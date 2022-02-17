How to watch Eileen Gu compete on Friday via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who is representing China at the 2022 Winter Olympics, will compete in the freeski halfpipe final Thursday evening. Gu has already captured two medals in these Games and will look to make it a trifecta here. The first run takes place at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by the second run at 8:58 p.m. ET. The third and final run of the freeski halfpipe final begins at 9:25 p.m. ET.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com will live stream the match. You’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

Gu was a somewhat controversial figure entering the Beijing Winter Olympics when she decided to compete for China. She reportedly holds dual citizenship for China and the United States but decided to represent the host nation this time. She requested this change of representation back in 2019 and has competed for China since then.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Gu is the heavy favorite to win gold in this event at -650. She’s -2000 to finish on the podium, so it seems highly likely she’ll get three medals at these Games.