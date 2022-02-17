Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Friday, February 18

The competitions are beginning to wind down as we head into the final few days of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There are only five medal events on Friday’s docket, highlighted by the bronze medal match in men’s curling and the women’s freeski halfpipe finals.

While all the events are inherently exciting to watch, the Men’s Ski Cross Big Final should be captivating as they’ll take place after the Small Final, just after 2:00 a.m. ET. The United States has one athlete competing in ski cross: Tyler Wallasch, a 27-year-old from California. He’ll compete in the Men’s Ski Cross qualifying rounds which will lead up to the aforementioned final.

The qualifiers start at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday night, and will ultimately end in the Small and Big Finals that will live stream on Peacock starting around 2:10 a.m. on Friday morning. If you’re not around to catch the action live, USA will air a replay of the finals at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Below is a full schedule of the medal events happening on Friday, as we have just a couple days left in the 2022 Winter Olympics before the closing ceremony on Sunday morning.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Friday, February 18

Biathlon

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 15km Mass Start

Curling

1:05 a.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Medal Game

Freestyle Skiing

9:25 p.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3

After 2:10 a.m. ET Small Final: Men’s Ski Cross Big Final

Speed Skating

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s 1000m