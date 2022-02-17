Figure Skating schedule for Friday, February 18th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Will the ROC sweep the podium in pairs figure skating? We will find out this week, beginning with Friday’s short program. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 a.m. ET.

ROC pairs recorded the three highest scores during the 2021-22 season, led by the duo of Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov. The 2021 world champions, Mishina and Galliamov were part of the ROC’s gold medal squad in the figure skating team event during these Olympics. They set the world record for the pairs short program during the 2022 European Championships (82.36), a mark that was then broken by China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong (82.83) during that team event.

Wenjing and Cong won the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics and are considered the top threat to a ROC podium sweep. The USA’s top medal contenders are the reigning national champions, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc.

Olympic figure skating schedule: Friday, February 18th

5:30 a.m. ET: Pair Skating - Short Program