Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Friday’s events online through NBC Sports

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is heading toward an end as there are just a few days left before the closing ceremony. There’s still plenty of action to watch, though, and more chances for countries to add to their medal count before the Olympics come to a close.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

While there are several medal events happening on Friday, a big one to note is the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe finals, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. Nico Porteous from New Zealand is favored to win the gold medal with odds at +175 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Aaron Blunck from the United States isn’t far behind at +250. 25-year-old Blunck ended up as the top qualifier from the qualification round, scoring 92 points on his second run and putting him in a good spot heading into the final on Friday evening.