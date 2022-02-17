Olympic curling bracket: Who is playing in the men’s bronze medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The medal events have arrived for the men’s curling competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The United States and Canada will face off in a rivalry matchup for the bronze medal after both teams came up short in the semifinals.

The bronze medal game is scheduled for Friday, February 18, and will get started at 1:05 a.m. ET. The contest will air on USA Network and there will be live streams available at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Both squads went 5-4 in preliminary round robin play and finished tied for third. Canada beat the US 10-5 in their round robin matchup, which gave them the tiebreaker. The US faced top-seed Great Britain in the semifinals and lost 8-4. Canada faced second-seed Sweden and lost 5-3.

Four years ago, Team USA took home gold after beating Sweden in the final game. The US also took home bronze in men’s curling at the 2006 Olympics. Great Britain claimed silver in 2014 and had one the first gold all the way back in 1924. Men’s curling was not played from 1928 to 1994.