Olympic curling bracket: Who is playing in the men’s gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The gold medal game is upon us for the men’s curling competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Great Britain and Sweden dominated the competition for most of the past week and now will face off for the gold medal.

The gold medal game is scheduled for Saturday, February 19, and will get started at 1:05 a.m. ET. The contest will air live at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock. USA Network will re-air the match at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Great Britain finished preliminary round robin play with an 8-1 record, losing only to the United States. Sweden finished second with a 7-2 record, losing to Great Britain and Switzerland. Great Britain avenged their loss to the US with an 8-4 semifinal win. Sweden beat Canada 5-3 in the other semifinal to set up this final match.

Sweden is competing in the gold medal match for the second straight Winter Olympics, having lost to the US four years ago in Pyeongchang. The Swedes took silver that year and bronze four years prior. They also claimed silver in the one-off 1924 Olympic men’s curling event.

Great Britain won gold in those 1924 games. The event returned 74 years later and Great Britain has a 2014 silver to its credit.