Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Saturday, February 19 at Beijing Winter Olympics

The penultimate day of the 2022 Winter Olympics will see eight disciplines in action, all of which will hold at least one medal ceremony.

Some of the marquee events scheduled include the gold medal match in men’s curling between Sweden and Great Britain. The USA’s Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, who won gold and silver, respectively, in woman’s monobob, have put their sleds into medal contention after two of four heats in the two-woman bobsleigh.

The USA should also pick up some hardware in the men’s freeski halfpipe final. The 12-athlete field contains four Americans, including two-time defending Olympic champion David Wise, and Aaron Blunck, who posted the top score (92.00) during Thursday’s qualifying.

Full Olympics schedule for Saturday, February 19 by event

Alpine Skiing

10 p.m. (Friday): Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals

10:47 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 Finals

11:14 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals

11:37 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel Small Final (bronze medal event)

11:46 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel Big Final (gold medal event)

Bobsleigh

8:30 p.m. (Friday): 4-man Heat 1 & 2

7 a.m.: 2-woman Heat 3

8:30 a.m.: 2-woman Heat 4 (gold medal event)

Cross-Country Skiing

1 a.m.: Men’s 50km Mass Start Free (gold medal event)

Curling

1:50 a.m.: Sweden vs. Great Britain, Men’s Gold Medal Game

7:05 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Sweden, Women’s Bronze Medal Game

Figure Skating

6 a.m.: Pair Skating - Free Skating (gold medal event)

Freestyle Skiing

8:30 p.m. (Friday): Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

8:45 p.m.: Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:25 p.m.: Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 (gold medal event)

Ice Hockey

8:10 a.m.: Sweden vs Slovakia, Men’s Bronze Medal Game

Speed Skating

2 a.m.: Men’s Mass Start Semifinals

2:45 a.m.: Women’s Mass Start Semifinals

3:30 a.m.: Men’s Mass Start Final (gold medal event)

4 a.m.: Women’s Mass Start Final (gold medal event)