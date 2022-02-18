Curling schedule for Saturday, February 19 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Sweden could win two medals in curling on Saturday.

First, it will take on Great Britain in a gold medal match between the two best teams in this tournament on the men’s side. That will be followed by the bronze medal match between Switzerland and Sweden in women’s curling. Those sides placed first and second, respectively, during the round robin portion of the women’s tourney, but each was defeated in the semifinals.

The Swedish men have never won Olympic gold in curling, but they did take home bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018. Great Britain won gold in men’s curling back in 1924 — the only time the event was part of the Olympic program prior to 1998. The Brits won silver in 2014.

The bronze medal match is an unfamiliar place for the Swedish women’s curling team, which had won gold or silver in each of the previous four Olympics. Switzerland is looking for its first Olympic medal in women’s curling since 2006.

Olympic curling schedule: Saturday, February 19

1:50 a.m.: Sweden vs. Great Britain, Men’s Gold Medal Game — USA Network, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

7:05 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Sweden, Women’s Bronze Medal Game — NBCOlympics.com, Peacock