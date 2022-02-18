Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Saturday, February 19

The sun is setting on the 2022 Winter Olympics, but Saturday is packed with 10 medal events across eight different disciplines.

Three of the most popular sports in the Winter Olympics — ice hockey, curling and figure skating — all have medal events scheduled for Saturday. The USA likely won’t be represented on any of those podiums, so if you are looking for events in which that should be the case, your best bet is in the men’s freeski halfpipe finals, which begin Friday night on the East Coast. There are four Americans in the 12-athlete field.

The USA are also medal threats in the two-woman bobsleigh and in the men’s speed skating mass start final, where 36-year-old Joey Mantia, a three-time world champion in mass start, is the gold medal co-favorite at +275, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Saturday, February 19th