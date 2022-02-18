Figure Skating schedule for Saturday, February 19th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Figure skating is always one of the most watched sports at the Winter Olympics, and this year certainly has not disappointed. The final figure skating event of the 2022 Games happens this weekend with pairs figure skating. Friday provided one of the best short programs in the event’s history, and medals will be won following Saturday’s free skate.

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were just about perfect in their short program Friday, scoring 84.41 to break the world record they set during the team event earlier in these Olympics. ROC’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov topped that previous world record as well, but their score of 84.25 was only good enough for second place. The event’s favorites, ROC’s Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov are in third entering the free skate at 82.76. The top American pair, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, sit in sixth place at 74.23.

As the name suggests, the free skate is a longer event than the short program. Pairs get four minutes and 30 seconds in the free skate. Another difference is the required elements— there are none for the free skate, unlike the short program. But there are limits on how many spins, jumps, etc. that they can do during their performance.

Olympic figure skating schedule: Saturday, February 19th

6 a.m.: Pair Skating - Free skating (gold medal event)