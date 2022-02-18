Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Saturday’s events online through NBC Sports

There is so much to watch on the final Saturday of the Winter Olympics. There are 10 medal events on the slate, highlighted by the free skate in pairs figure skating. After perhaps the greatest short program of the event’s Olympic history, in which the previous world was topped twice, what do these pairs have for an encore?

You will also be able to see the gold-medal finals in men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe, two-woman bobsled and men’s curling, just to name a few.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

If you’re looking for the best event in which to root for some American athletes, you will have to tune into the men’s freeski halfpipe finals, which are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday. USA competitors comprise one-third of the 12-athlete field. That quartet includes the event’s two-time defending Olympic champion David Wise and 2018 silver medalist Alex Ferreira. Birk Irving placed third at the 2021 world championships and in Thursday’s qualifying. The top qualifying score belonged to Aaron Blunck (92.00). Blunck, at +250, has the second-best odds to take home gold, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He trails New Zealand’s Nico Porteous (+175), who is the reigning world champion and claimed the bronze medal during the 2018 Olympics.