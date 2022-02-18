Skiing schedule for Saturday, February 19th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Saturday’s going to be a busy one for skiing at the Winter Olympics, with medal events in three different categories, from alpine to cross-country.

The last event in the alpine category, the mixed team parallel features four-person teams—two men and two women—in a slalom race side-by-side with their opponents. This is just the event’s second time at the games, after making its debut in 2018. Teams will be announced on Friday. Switzerland took home gold the last time around, while Austria and Norway won silver and bronze, respectively.

If the final is anything like the qualifying event, the men’s freeski halfpipe competition is not to be missed. Team USA’s Aaron Blunck came out in the top spot during the qualifiers with a score of 95. Birk Irving and Alex Ferreira finished third and fourth, respectively. Blunck won gold in the same event at the World Championships in 2017, and Ferreira won a silver medal in the event at the 2018 games. And this is Irving’s first Olympics. Nico Porteous of New Zealand is the favorite to take home gold, but Blunck is right behind him in the odds.

Olympic skiing schedule: Saturday, February 19th

Alpine Skiing

10 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals

10:47 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 Finals

11:14 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals

11:37 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel Small Final, bronze medal event

11:46 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel Big Final, gold medal event

Cross-Country Skiing

1 a.m.: Men’s 50km Mass Start Free, gold medal event

Freestyle Skiing

8:30 p.m.: Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

8:58 p.m.: Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:25 p.m. Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3, gold medal event