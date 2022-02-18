Bobsled schedule for Saturday, February 19th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

On Saturday in Beijing, Team USA bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor will look to add to their winning ways. A week after earning gold and silver, respectively, in the monobob event, they’re both going for gold in the two-woman bobsleigh event. They’ll have some tough competition from Germany’s Laura Nolte, currently the favorite to win, and Kim Kalicki. For Humphries, a win would give her four gold medals. The first two heats of the event are on Friday, with the medal event on Saturday.

The men’s bobsleigh teams will be in action on Saturday as well, as heats begin in the four-man competition. German Francesco Friedrich is favored in that event, after winning his third Olympic title in the two-man race earlier this week. He won gold in the four-man event at the 2018 games.

Olympic bobsleigh schedule: Saturday, February 19th

8:30 p.m.: 4-man Heat 1

10:05 p.m.: 4-man Heat 2

7 a.m.: 2-woman Heat 3

8:30 a.m.: 2-woman Heat 4, gold medal event