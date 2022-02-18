Olympic hockey bracket: Who is playing in the men’s gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics close out on Sunday and one of the final events will be the gold medal game for men’s hockey. Four events will hand out gold medals and it’s fitting that hockey is the last team sport to finish.

The US and Canada were two of the favorites to take home gold entering the playoff tournament, but both came up short in the quarterfinals. It leaves us with an all-European affair in the gold and bronze medal games. Finland beat Slovakia in the first semifinal and ROC and Sweden are currently playing in the second semifinal.

The puck drops on the gold medal game on Sunday afternoon at 12:10 p.m. in Beijing, which is 11:10 p.m. ET on Saturday night in the United States. Here is what we know about the participants.

Wednesday, February 16

Finland vs. ROC/Sweden

How Finland got here: The Fins beat Slovakia 2-0 in the semifinals, which followed a 5-1 win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Finland won its preliminary group with a 2-1-0-0 record. They beat Slovakia and Latvia in regulation and beat Sweden in overtime. Finland entered the games with +400 odds to win the gold at DraftKings Sportsbook.