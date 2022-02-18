 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Olympic curling bracket: Who is playing in the women’s gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Here are the two teams competing for the women’s curling gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

By David Fucillo
Satsuki Fujisawa, Chinami Yoshida, Yurika Yoshida, and Yumi Suzuki of Team Japan celebrate while competing against Team Switzerland during the Women’s Semi-Final on Day 14 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 18, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The gold medal game is upon us for the women’s curling competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Switzerland and Sweden dominated round-robin play, but it’s underdogs Japan and Great Britain that will face off for the gold medal.

The gold medal game is scheduled for Sunday, February 20. It will get started at 9:05 a.m. Beijing time, which is 8:05 p.m. ET Saturday night. The contest will air live on CNBC and be available via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Japan makes its first appearance in the gold medal game four years removed from a bronze in Pyeongchang. Japan was 5-4 in round-robin play with a 10-4 loss to Great Britain. The Japanese team upset top-seed Switzerland 8-6 in the semifinals.

Great Britain won a wild 12-11 semifinal match against Sweden to advance. Great Britain took an 11-8 lead in the ninth frame only to have Sweden tie it up in the 10th. The Brits walked it off in the extra end. Great Britain won a gold medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and a bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games.

More From DraftKings Nation