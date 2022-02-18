Olympic curling bracket: Who is playing in the women’s gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The gold medal game is upon us for the women’s curling competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Switzerland and Sweden dominated round-robin play, but it’s underdogs Japan and Great Britain that will face off for the gold medal.

The gold medal game is scheduled for Sunday, February 20. It will get started at 9:05 a.m. Beijing time, which is 8:05 p.m. ET Saturday night. The contest will air live on CNBC and be available via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Japan makes its first appearance in the gold medal game four years removed from a bronze in Pyeongchang. Japan was 5-4 in round-robin play with a 10-4 loss to Great Britain. The Japanese team upset top-seed Switzerland 8-6 in the semifinals.

Great Britain won a wild 12-11 semifinal match against Sweden to advance. Great Britain took an 11-8 lead in the ninth frame only to have Sweden tie it up in the 10th. The Brits walked it off in the extra end. Great Britain won a gold medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and a bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games.