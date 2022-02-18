Olympic curling bracket: Who is playing in the women’s bronze medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Sweden and Switzerland will face off for the bronze medal in women’s curling on Saturday. But it’s fair to say that each side is a little disappointed to find itself not competing for gold.

The bronze medal game is scheduled for Saturday, February 19. It will get started at 8:05 p.m. Beijing time, which is 7:05 a.m. ET in the US. The contest will air via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock. It will re-air on USA Network at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

These were the top two teams in the women’s tournament during the round robin stage. Switzerland went 8-1 — with its only loss coming to Sweden — while Sweden went 7-2. It lost to China and Great Britain in those early sessions before falling short against Great Britain again in a 12-11 semifinal thriller on Friday. Sweden scored three in the 10th and final end to tie that match, but the Brits scored one in the extra end to claim victory.

Sweden had won gold or silver in women’s curling during each of the previous four Olympics. It won the bronze back in 1998.

Switzerland defeated Japan, 8-4, in its final round robin match on Thursday, but it was upset in Friday’s rematch, 8-6. The Swiss women’s side won the silver medal during the 2002 and 2006 Olympics but hasn’t medaled since. It lost the bronze medal match in 2010 and 2014.