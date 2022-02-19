Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Sunday, February 20 at Beijing Winter Olympics

The final day of the Beijing Winter Olympics will feature plenty of entertaining events for viewers to check out as the final gold medals will be handed out. One of the top events of the day will actually take place on Saturday night in the Eastern Time Zone when the gold medal will be handed out for the men’s hockey final between Finland and ROC, which won the previous event in 2018.

In addition to men’s hockey, gold medals will also be awarded in bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing and curling events. Local NBC affiliates will provide primetime coverage Saturday evening, along with the men’s gold medal hockey game starting at 11:10 p.m. ET. USA Network will offer overnight TV coverage. The remaining events will also air via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Full Olympics schedule for Sunday, February 20 by event

Bobsleigh

8:30 p.m. (Saturday): 4-man Heat 3

10:20 p.m.: 4-man Heat 4, medal event

Cross-Country Skiing

1:30 a.m.: Women’s 30km Mass Start Free, medal event

Curling

8:05 p.m. (Saturday): Japan vs. Great Britain, Women’s Gold Medal Game

Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. (Saturday): Finland vs. ROC, Men’s Gold Medal Game

Alpine Skiing

8:00 p.m. (Saturday): Mixed Team Parallel