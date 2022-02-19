Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Sunday, February 20th

The final day of the Beijing Olympics will feature a few gold medal events on Sunday. Gold medals will be awarded in the bobsleigh, cross country skiing, curling, alpine skiing and men’s ice hockey. The curling matchup will be between Japan and Great Britain, while ROC will look to defend their gold medal from 2018 when they take on Finland.

A few of the events are actually taking place on Saturday here in the United States, so here’s a look at the schedule for when the gold medal games will take place on the final day of the Olympic games.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Sunday, February 20th