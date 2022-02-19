What time does the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony start

The 2022 Winter Olympics will officially close Sunday, February 20 after a whirlwind competition which saw new stars rise, favorites fall and the influence of international politics cast a shadow over sports. The closing ceremony represents the conclusion of one Games and the passing of the torch to the following host city. The host cities for the 2026 Winter Olympics are Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy.

The closing ceremony will take place at 7:00 a.m. ET in the United States, with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock having live coverage. NBC will show the closing ceremony in primetime at 8:00 p.m. ET, with Peacock also having coverage.

Elana Meyers Taylor will be the flagbearer for Team USA at the closing ceremony. She was initially named the flagbearer for the opening ceremony but missed out due to a COVID-19 infection. Meyers Taylor took the silver medal in the monobob for her fourth Olympic medal all-time.