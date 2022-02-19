How to watch 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on TV, via live stream

The Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will take place early on Sunday morning to put an official end to this year’s games. The event can be seen on a variety of different channels and platforms from Beijing as we turn the page and look forward to the winter games in Italy for 2026.

The Closing Ceremonies air at 8 p.m. Beijing time, which is 7 a.m. ET in the United States. If you want to watch the Closing Ceremonies live in the United States, you can only do it via live stream. NBCOlympics.com and the Peacock app will offer coverage. Both require a subscription, with NBCOlympics.com requiring a cable subscription.

If you prefer to wait to watch them on TV, NBC will provide a re-broadcast of the event at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. It will air a second time at 11:35 p.m. If you don’t have an antenna or cable option, you can always try a streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the closing festivities.