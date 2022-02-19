Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Sunday’s events online through NBC Sports

Sunday marks the last day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. But before coverage of the closing ceremonies begins at 7 a.m. ET, there are gold medals up for grabs in four events: women’s curling, four-man bobsleigh, men’s ice hockey, and women’s cross-country 30km mass start freestyle.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

The gold medal match in women’s curling could be the site of an Olympic first: Japan, which has never won gold in curling, will battle Great Britain for the podium’s top spot. That match is scheduled to begin at 8:05 p.m. ET on Friday. And if you are absolutely obsessed with trying to catch as much Winter Olympics action as possible, the final competition of these games will be the women’s cross-country 30km mass start freestyle. It is scheduled to start at 1:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.