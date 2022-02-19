Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch Finland-ROC men’s hockey on Saturday night

The gold medal for men’s hockey will be awarded on Saturday night when Finland takes on ROC in the final. Finland came away with a 2-0 victory over Slovakia in the semifinals on Friday, while ROC beat Sweden 2-1 in a shootout.

Finland ran through Olympic play undefeated so far at 5-0 with wins over Latvia, Sweden, Switzerland and Slovakia (twice). Meanwhile, ROC will enter as the underdog on Saturday night after going 2-1 in the preliminary round, and they knocked off Denmark in the quarterfinal round before beating Sweden in the shootout.

The ROC are the defending champions as they took down Germany during the 2018 Winter Games to win the gold medal. Finland is competing to win its first gold medal in hockey.

This matchup will air at 11:10 p.m. ET on USA and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Men’s Hockey: Finland vs. ROC, Saturday, February 19

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Finland -1.5

Total goals: 4.5