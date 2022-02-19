What time is the Finland-ROC men’s hockey game at the Olympics?

The gold medal will be handed out in men’s hockey on Saturday night when Finland and ROC take the ice on Saturday night. Finland still hasn’t lost during the Olympics to this point as they’re 5-0 heading into the gold medal game. The Fins have won two silver medals and four bronze medals in Olympic history.

They will go up against ROC, which is coming off a shootout victory over Sweden in the semifinal round as they look to defend the gold medal from the 2018 Olympics. The ROC has played hockey under a variety of banners over the years, including the ROC, Russia, Olympic Athletes from Russia, Unified Team, and of course, the Soviet Union. Those combined teams have won nine gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals.

This matchup will air at 11:10 p.m. ET for those on the east coast in the US and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Men’s Hockey: Finland vs. ROC

Date: Saturday, February 19th (Sunday the 20th in Beijing)

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Finland -125

Puck line: Finland -1.5

Total goals: 4.5

