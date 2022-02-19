Skiing schedule for Saturday, February 20th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Two skiing sports will hand out gold medals on the final day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Alpine skiing was rescheduled due to bad weather, and it will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. The cross-country skiing event will start at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Below is a look at the top five teams in odds for who will win the gold medal in alpine skiing mixed team parallel according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Austria +250

Switzerland +275

Germany +450

USA +550

Norway +550

Here’s a look at the full list of odds in the event.

All times listed are ET. The events will air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and through Peacock.

Olympic skiing schedule: Sunday, February 20th

Alpine Skiing (rescheduled from Friday night)

8 p.m. (Saturday): Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals

8:40 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 Finals

9:09 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals

9:28 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel Small Final, bronze medal event

9:37 p.m.: Mixed Team Parallel Big Final, gold medal event

Cross-Country Skiing

10 p.m. (Saturday): Women’s 30km Mass Start Free, gold medal event