Bobsled schedule for Sunday, February 20th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The final day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will feature the gold medal being handed out for the four-man bobsleigh event on Sunday. Heat 3 will get started at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the medal event at 10:20 p.m. ET.

Below is a look at the top five in terms of betting odds for the gold medal on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Francesco Friedrich (Germany) -330

Johannes Lochner (Germany) +350

Justin Kripps (Canada) +1000

Christoph Hafer (Germany) +2000

Oskars Kibermanis (Latvia) +4000

There are two USA teams in this event, but they are significant longshots without much of a chance to win gold in the four-man bobsleigh according to the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers.

All times listed are ET. The events will air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and through Peacock.

Olympic bobsleigh schedule: Sunday, February 20th

8:30 p.m.: 4-man Heat 3

10:20 p.m.: 4-man Heat 4, medal event